Grover Francis Noble was born on July 6, 1938 in Pocatello, Idaho to Grover F. and Lillian (Hendricks) Noble. His father passed away on June 4, 1938 prior to Grover being born. He was raised by his mother Lillian and step-fathers, Harlan Peterson (died) and then Lamond "Buck" J. Bailey. He was the oldest of two sibling, Linda and George.
Grover graduated from Pocatello High School and then from Idaho State University with a degree in Business Administration. Grover married Renae Reynolds in Pocatello. They had three children, Tod, Doug and Debby. Grover began working for Union Pacific Railroad loading trains. He then went on to work for Kraft Foods, then decided to pursue a career in Real Estate, eventually beginning and owning Noble Real Estate. After many years of serving the Pocatello and surrounding areas in that business, Grover then began a new adventure with his wife owning and operating Schlotzsky's Deli.
Grover had a great love for animals, wild and domestic. He was an avid runner and loved all kinds of water sports, boating and snowmobiling. Grover and Renae have made and cherished many friendships throughout the years including a special bond with the Carson family, Lyle, Glenda, Mark (now passed on) and Tami. He loved dearly his sister Linda and brother George.
Grover was preceded in death by his parents; his parents-in-laws, Lloyd D. Reynolds, Rhua DeEsta Reynolds; sister-in-law, Rhua Jean Capson; brother-in-law, Jay D. Reynolds. He is survived by his beloved wife and companion of 61 years, Renae; children Tod (Sherri) Noble of Arizona, Doug (Svetlana) Noble of Russia and Debby (Dan) Bresnen of Illinois; siblings Linda (Don) Franklin of Arizona and George Peterson of Utah; sister-in-law, Mary Reynolds of Idaho; as well as many grandchildren, nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins; many dear friends and Critter.
Honoring Grover's wishes, he was interred privately at Mt View Cemetery. Grover has many friends. It is his wish that you honor him in a special, private and unique way significant to you.
Published in Idaho State Journal on Oct. 27, 2019