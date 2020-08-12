George Talbot Stone "Rocky" 83 of Pocatello, Idaho passed away August 4, 2020 due to illness.George was born Dec. 27th 1936 in Huntington Park, California to Herman Francis Stone and Phoebe McLaughlin Stone.He married Patrosinia Dominguez Rosales June 14, 1960. He is survived by four daughters; Tammy (Mike) Baker, Cindy Stone, Zina Estes (Dave Campbell), Sirilia (Tony) Williams, 11 Grandchildren and 14 Great-Grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents, his wife, brother and a granddaughter.Memorial services for Rocky will be at Manning-Wheatley Funeral Home (510 N. 12th Ave.) on Friday Aug. 14, 2020 at 10am. The family would like to ask that masks be worn. Thank You.