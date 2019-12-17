|
|
Gwendolyn Ann Thomas Kress passed away suddenly on December 14, 2019. She was born on November 9,1939 in Portland Oregon, to Mary Ruth Henderson Thomas and Leon Benda Thomas.
Gwen married Jerry Kress on June 11, 1961 in Tacoma. She taught in the American Falls School District as a Kindergarten teacher for 25 years. She always took great joy in meeting her former students out in public and seeing how they had grown into wonderful adults.
She was preceded in death by her husband Jerry, her son Timothy, her mother Ruth, and father Leon. She is survived by her children Jon (Melanie) Kress of Rockland; Kristin (Matthew), grandchildren Madelyn, and Timothy Kress-Weitenhagen of Idaho Falls grandchildren James (Kelci) Kress of Tennessee and Justin (Hailey) Kress of Pocatello, and great-grandchild Kane; and brother George (Ann) Thomas of Washington.
Viewing will be Friday, December 20, 2019 from 5 - 7 pm at the Davis-Rose Mortuary, and the funeral service will be held at St. John's Lutheran Church in American Falls on Saturday, December 21, 2019 at 11:00 am. A brief viewing will be held at the church from 10:00 - 10:45 am. In Lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Luther Heights Bible Camp, PO Box 389, Shoshone, ID 83352 or the St. John's Lutheran Church Scholarship Fund. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.davisrosemortuary.com.
Published in Idaho State Journal on Dec. 17, 2019