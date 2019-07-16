|
|
Harold B. Nichols was born September 5, 1938 in Detroit, Michigan to Walter Bennett and Emma Mary Nichols and went to rest June 3, 2019.
Survivors: Wife of 58 years, Joyce; Sons, Harold and Alan Nichols; Grand-daughter, Tiffany Simmons; grand-son, Tyler Nichols; two great-grandchildren.
Harold worked at BE, PCC, BE (2nd time), INL, and retired to farm in Lava Hot Springs.
Memorial will be held at 2:00pm, Saturday, July 20, 2019 at The Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, 1875 Cottage Grove Ave, Pocatello, ID.
The full obituary can be seen and condolences shared with his family at wilksfuneralhome.com. As a family we request no floral contributions, and that you help someone in need instead.
Published in Idaho State Journal on July 16, 2019