Harold George Stevens, 85, of Pocatello, Idaho passed away Sunday, May 26th, 2019 at his home surrounded by his wife, children, and grandchildren.



Harold was born in Longmont, Colorado to Paul D. Stevens and Dorothy Schlink Stevens. Harold started life in a hurry, being born before the doctor could arrive, and has never slowed down. They, along with Harold's siblings Rosemary, Ed, and Lonabell, moved to Ontario, Oregon when Harold was an infant and where he went on to attend Vale Grade School.



The family then moved to Twin Falls, Idaho. He graduated from Twin Falls High School and joined the Navy for four years, spending most of his tie on the USS Buck.



He met Carol Nelsen in Jerome after the Navy. They have been married for 62 years and have 3 children: Mike (Angie) Stevens from Eagle, Colorado, Cathy Heggenberger (Chuck Buchta) from Chubbuck, Idaho and Art (Linda) Stevens from Meridian, Idaho; 8 grandchildren: Harrison, Benjamin, Jeremy, Chris, Angela, Daniel, Leanna, and Melissa; and 1 great granddaughter and two more on the way.



Harold was in the farm equipment business for years achieving the prestigious honor of Number One Sales Manager for Massey Ferguson, Inc. and later working for Case Equipment Company.



Harold and Carol spent their retirement years at River Lodge Park near Parker, AZ and also in Beaver Dam, AZ.



A special thanks to our friends in Beaver Dam for showing us so much love. Thanks to his friends for the memories. Also to Encompass Hospice, Heather, Janella, and David, our niece Janice who came to visit and stayed to provide loving care, and to our family, who is always there.



Harold loved his family, his fishing buddies, Rancho McCrea friends, and spending time at his cabin in Island Park.



Funeral mass will celebrated Friday, May 31, 2019 at 10 am in the Saint Anthony's Catholic Church, 524 N. 7th Ave., Pocatello. Family will receive friends Thurday evening from 6-8 pm in the Cornelison Funeral Home, 431 N. 15th Ave., Pocatello.



Graveside services will be held at the Jerome Cemetery, Jerome, Idaho, at 3 pm Friday, with military honors. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.cornelisonfh.com. Published in Idaho State Journal on May 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary