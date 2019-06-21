Resources More Obituaries for Harriet Wuthrich Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Harriet Ann Wuthrich

1929 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers Harriet Ann Closner Wuthrich, 90, loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother and great-great grandmother passed away Saturday June 15, 2019 in Montpelier. Harriet was born April 21, 1929 in Montpelier, Idaho to William Henry and Lillian Orchard Closner. She grew up in Montpelier with one older brother, Forrest and one older sister, Mary Ellen.



Some of her earliest memories as a young girl are of delivering milk for her father using a little wooden wagon and how she loved spending time with her grandpa Closner who lived next door. He called her his "little dearie". She used to roller skate to the Old Rock Store to buy candy for a nickel.



Harriet married the love of her life Farrell James Wuthrich on December 31, 1947 in Montpelier, ID. They raised two sons and five daughters. Val, Kathy, Janet, Tanja, Robert, Trudy, and Lori. They loved spending time camping, fly fishing and golfing together. They were avid golfers and traveled to many golf tournaments. In later years they enjoyed spending their winters at their home in St. George, Utah. They had been married 59 years at the time of Farrell's passing. She continued to enjoy an active lifestyle golfing and wintering in Saint George where she had many close friends and relatives.



Harriet had many varied talents and interests, including golfing, fishing, knitting, sewing, calligraphy, reading, flowers, butterflies, hummingbirds, and writing beautiful poetry. She participated in the Women's Golf Association at the Montpelier golf course and was the women's golf champion for many consecutive years. She dearly loved visiting with family and friends and will always be remembered for her pleasant, friendly nature.



Harriet is survived by her children: Val (Kathy) Wuthrich of Pocatello, ID; Kathy Carver of Montpelier, ID; Tanja (Doug) Carlson of Paris, ID; Robert (Pam) Wuthrich of Phoenix, AZ; Trudy Burgoyne of Yuma, AZ; and Lori (Vaughn) Price of Rexburg, ID. She is also survived by her sister Mary Ellen Closner Porter of Soda Springs, ID as well as 24 grandchildren, 41 great grandchildren, and 2 great-great grandchildren.



She was preceded in death by her parents, Henry and Lillian Closner; her brother Forrest Closner; her husband, Farrell; a daughter Janet Wuthrich Stuart; sons-in-law Glen Stuart, Gary Carver, and Dean Burgoyne.



A funeral service will be held at 11:00 am Monday June 24, 2019 at the LDS 2nd Ward Chapel. There will be a viewing Sunday evening at the LDS Second Ward from 6:00 - 8:00 pm and two hours prior to services. Burial will be in the Montpelier City Cemetery.



In Lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to Bear Lake Memorial Hospital. Published in Idaho State Journal on June 21, 2019