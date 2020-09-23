1/1
Harry S. Crain
1950 - 2020
Harry S. Crain, beloved husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather passed away at home September 18,2020 in Pocatello Idaho with his loving wife by his side.

He was born June 24,1940, in Parker, Idaho. He was the oldest son of Harold Vern Crain and Irene Leonard Crain.

Harry was raised in the Teton area and graduated from South Fremont High in St Anthony Idaho in 1958.

Harry was drafted into the Army in 1958 and served the majority of time in Germany until he was honorably discharged in 1960. Harry was a Forman/Engineer for the Anaconda Copper Smelter in Anaconda, Montana for 18 years. He also worked for the city of Pocatello as a supervisor of water pollution control until retirement in 2006.

Harry married the love of his life Carol Crapo on December 27,1985 in Elko, Nevada.

Harry loved his horses and learned to ride before he could walk, he was a true Cowboy. Harry also loved camping, four wheeling, hunting, and spending time at their cabin and working in his shop. Harry and Carol spent several winters in Arizona.

He is survived by his wife Carol, his son Harold (Susann) Roy Ut, and daughters Valerie (Bill) North Salt Lake Ut, Carla (Brandon)Tooele Ut, Korrina (Lonnie) Casper Wyoming. 14 grandchildren and 20 great grandchildren, and 3 brothers Rex, Kenneth, and Kevin.

He was preceded in death by his parents, brother Terry and an infant brother and sister.

A public viewing will be held from 6-8 p.m. on Thursday, September 24, 2020 at Wilks Funeral Home, 211 W. Chubbuck Road Chubbuck, Idaho. A graveside service will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Friday, September 25, 2020 at the Teton Newdale Cemetery, 5650 Teton Cemetery Road, Teton, Idaho. Masks will be required for all who attend the viewing or graveside service.

The family would like to thank Encompass Hospice, and all those that provided tender care to Harry.



Published in Idaho State Journal on Sep. 23, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Wilks Funeral Home
211 West Chubbuck Road
Chubbuck, ID 83202
(208) 238-8000
