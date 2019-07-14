Harvey Moore, 85 passed away on Friday, July 11, 2019 in Pocatello.



Harvey was born to Homer and Frances Moore in October 1933 in Nampa, Idaho where he was raised.



He served four years in the U S Air Force. Living in Shelby, Montana until his retirement of 35 years with Burlington Northern Rail Road and then moved to Pocatello, Idaho in 1993.



Harvey married Sylvia Luchi in 1955, that union brought to it three children, Cindy, Dale, and Wayne. Sylvia passed away in April of 1969; he then married Jeanne Luse in December of that same year. They have spent just shy of 40 years together up to his passing.



Harvey was an avid fisherman, and loved to hunt game birds, bowl, pitch horse shoes, played pool and poker. He enjoyed spending time with his family. Harvey had many friends, he never met a stranger.



He is survived by his wife, Jeanne Luse Moore of Pocatello, ID; 3 children; daughter, Cindy (Ron) Turner of Havre, MT; sons, Dale (Amber) Moore, and Wayne (Lisa) Moore, both of Pocatello, ID; 2 sisters, Edith Williamson, Betty Clyne both of Nampa, Idaho; 8 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren.



He was preceded in death by his father, Homer and his mother Frances (Smith) Moore; his first wife, Sylvia (Luchi) Moore.



Harvey made the request that no services be held. Condolences may be made online at www.colonial-funeralhome.com Published in Idaho State Journal on July 14, 2019