Hazel was born on September 29, 1944. She passed away in her home on August 10,2019 following a courageous battle with Alzheimer's.
Her childhood and youth were spent near Fresno California in the mountains, hills, and valleys, she loved the outdoors. Hazel went to Fresno High School, graduating in 1962. In her mid-forties she completed one of her life long dreams, graduating from North Central College near Naperville Illinois. She worked very hard and graduated Magna cum laude.
Hazel met George Loyd 'dragging the main' on Fulton street in Fresno, yes just like the movie American Graffiti. Hazel married George in Fresno California in 1963. They were sealed in the Washington DC Temple in 1978. They have 2 children George III, and Anne Louise Ramsey. Hazel and George made homes together in; Fresno, Anaheim, Phoenix, Houston, Nashville, Naperville, Freehold New Jersey, Somerset Massachusetts and the last 19 years in Pocatello.
Hazel helped to support the family needs, working while George finished college and worked in various communities as a secretary, legal assistant, executive assistant and personal secretary. Hazel was always home when her children returned from school. Her many church callings included; Primary President, Relief Society President and stake responsibilities.
In addition to community service Hazel loved to square dance, and to be outdoors with family. In retirement Hazel traveled mostly to see extended family. She was preceded in death by her parents Albert and Barbara Sedgebeer. She is survived by her husband George, her sister Shirli Goppal, by her children George III and Anne Louise Ramsey, by 9 grandchildren and by 5 great grandchildren.
Services will be held on Saturday, August 17th at 11:00 am at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints Chapel at 2140 Satterfield Drive with a viewing from 10:00 to 10:45 am at the church.
The family will meet with friends on Friday Aug.16th from 6:00 to 8:00 pm at Manning-Wheatley Funeral Chapel, 510 N. 12th Ave. Interment will be in the Mountain View Cemetery.
We will miss you dearest mother, sister, wife, and grandmother.
Published in Idaho State Journal on Aug. 14, 2019