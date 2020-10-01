1/1
Heidi Mechling
1964 - 2020
Heidi Lyn Mechling was born on September 28, 1964 in South Bend, Indiana to Chester and Lydia (Ludwig) Mechling and passed away at a local hospital on September 27, 2020. Heidi is survived by her father, Chet Mechling of Idaho Falls; three sisters, Denise Ioannides (Archie) of North Platte, Nebraska, Cheryl Mechling of Irvine, California and Lisa Streetman (Jerry) of Euless, Texas; two brothers, David Mechling of Pocatello, Idaho and Scot Mechling (Lissette) of Rockvale, Tennessee; fourteen nieces and nephews as well as sixteen grandnieces and nephews, whom she dearly loved every one of them. She was preceded in death by her mother, Lydia and her older brother Jeffery Mechling.

Graveside services are being held at the Fielding Memorial Cemetery on Friday, October 2, 2020 at 1 pm under the direction of Buck Miller Hann Funeral Home.

Published in Idaho State Journal on Oct. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
