May 13, 1933



May 10, 2019



Our beloved Mom, Grandma, G.G., sister and friend returned to our loving Heavenly Father and has been reunited with her sweetheart Leon.



Hilda was born and raised in Moreland Id. to Henry and Hazel Pearson. She graduated from Snake River High. She attended Ricks college and was very active in sports and other activities, she graduated with her teaching degree. She taught school in Soda Springs and Grace Id. She met her sweetheart Leon there. They were married in the Idaho Falls Temple and were happily married for 54 years. Together they raised 9 children in Grace. Hilda was dedicated in her church service, she enjoyed quilting, crocheting and knitting. Her biggest joy was her family and spending time with them.



Preceded in death by her husband Aaron Leon, daughter April, son R.L. and grandson Nick. Survived by her children Elliott (Angie), Clay (Debbie), Tamara (Steven), Jeff (Whitney), Will (Emily), Amy (David), Holly (Aaron) and son-in law Duaine, 37 Grandkids, 24 Great Grandkids and 3 on the way, 2 brothers and a sister.



Hilda was loved by many and will be greatly missed.



Funeral services will held at 11:00 on Thurs May 16, 2019 at the Grace LDS Stake Center. The family will visit with friends on Wed. evening May 15, from 6-8 p.m. at the Grace LDS Stake Center and Thurs. morning from 9:30-10:30 prior to services. Burial will be in the Turner Cemetery



