Our parents, George Garcia and Benita (Bennie) Howell, took their final journey to heaven only weeks apart. George, 84 passed December 15, 2019 in Victoria, TX and Benita, 81 followed January 2, 2020 in Pocatello, ID. They left behind their 3 daughters Lena Mestaz (Chante), Jeannie Scott both of Pocatello, ID and Angie Stone (Perry) of Taylorsville, UT and a dear childhood friend who Bennie and George considered their 5th daughter, Liz Stutzman (Rod). They were preceded in death by their daughter, Corina Aguirre. George is survived by his wife Leanore (Nora) and their children, daughter Mercedes (Adrian), son George, Jr all of Victoria, TX, stepson Jimmy Contreras of NJ, and sister Manuela Mata (Ramon) of Houston, TX. He was preceded in death by his parents, Joaquin and Florinda Garcia, two brothers and a grandson. Bennie is survived by her two sisters Vera Ramirez (Guero), Carmen Schultz (Harly), of Pocatello, and one brother Ross Medrano (Dottie) of Las Vegas, NV. She is preceded in death by her parents, Manuel and Carmen Medrano, four brothers and one sister. George and Bennie from their union leave behind 11 grandchildren, 18 great grandchildren and 5 great-great grandchildren. George is survived by 3 more grandchildren from his 2nd marriage.
George was born February 22, 1935 in Victoria, TX. On November 9, 1954 he married Bennie Medrano, born January 19, 1938. In 1955, they moved to Pocatello, ID where they started their family. Even with limited education, George became a section foreman for the Union Pacific Railroad. He retired from the railroad after 35 years. George was an accomplished musician who played the guitar and sang. He filled his home with music and love. Many of his friends would come over and fill the basement with music. George also loved hunting, fishing and taking vacations to see the country. He often packed the family in the car for an adventurous Sunday drive. George and Bennie divorced in 1984 and he began his next chapter in 1986 when he married Nora Villarreal and had two more children, George Jr and Mercedes. At the time of his passing, they had been married for 33 years. In the late 90's George moved back to Victoria, TX where he spent his remaining years. He loved spending time in the home that he built on his farm with his many animals following him around. George was buried in Victoria, TX and a service was held December 27th, 2019.
Bennie worked as a stay at home mom where she devoted her time to her daughters. She was a wonderful cook and always had home-made tortillas ready for any visitors. She worked for a short time with her sisters, Henya and Vera at Troy Parisian Dry Cleaners. She later went to work full time at Norge Easy Care where she retired after 30 years due to health issues. Bennie married Gary Howell in 1989. After 16 years of marriage they divorced but remained lifelong companions. In Bennie's early years she was a member of St. Anthony's Church. She was on the Counsel of Catholic Women and sang in the Spanish Choir. She volunteered for many activities. For the past 12 years, Bennie was a faithful member of Praise Temple of God Church. Bennie was very social, with an unwavering love of music and dancing. You always knew where to find her on Wednesdays and Fridays, as she was a regular at Revive @ 5 and weekly dances at the local Senior Activity Center, where many lifelong friends were made. Bennie also enjoyed camping and fishing with Gary's family. Bennie's family would like to thank the staff at Monte Vista Hills for their care and support as well as the family and friends who continue to show their love. Bennie was cremated per her wishes.
The family would like to invite friends and family to a Celebration of Life for George and Bennie at Praise Temple of God Church 653 N. 11th Pocatello, ID February 22, 2020 at noon. Services to be officiated by Pastor Jacqualine Thomas. Family will receive friends one hour prior to service.
Published in Idaho State Journal on Feb. 16, 2020