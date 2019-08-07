|
2-14-84 / 8-3-19
Ian was born to Al and Janet Jester on Mather Air Force Base, California, on Tuesday, February 14, 1984 at 3:00 pm, 9.14lbs. He attended Sprague High School in Salem Oregon, Seaside High School in Seaside Oregon, and Marsh Valley Hi School in McCammon, Idaho, class of 2002. He joined Job Corps in 2005 and became a brick mason.
He married the love of his life, Whitney, in 2014 and he became a father in 2016. He loved his daughter with every bone in his body.
We will always remember his laugh and big cheesy smile. He was always a joker, party animal, and story teller. His true passions were music, cars, animals - especially big dogs - trucks, hot rods, the Oregon coast and 4 wheeling. He also loved his car clubs and was a member of GM Haulers, Bent 8, Volkswagen clubs, and Willamette Valley Street Rods.
Ian leaves behind his wife Whitney Jester, daughter Mackenzie, mother Janet Jester Miller, stepfather Randy Miller, sister Susie Smithson Jester, brother Michael Manns, mother-in-law Kellie Burrup, father-in-law Lyle Burrup, nieces, nephews, and step-brothers Preston and Brent Miller. His loyal friends were always important to him. He will live in their hearts, too.
He joins his father Al Jester, nephew Michael Crabb, brother-in-law Scot "Lyle" Burrup, and all of his grandparents. Cruise in peace until we see you again big guy. We will always love and miss you.
Memorial Services will be held on Friday, August 9, 2019 at 2:00 pm at Colonial Funeral Home, 2005 South 4th Avenue, (208)233-1500. His family will announce a gathering after the memorial.
Condolences may be given to the family online at www.colonial-funeralhome.com
Published in Idaho State Journal on Aug. 7, 2019