Ila LaRose Hatfield Butterfield, 82, of Pocatello, Idaho, died on Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019.
Born in Irwin, Idaho, to Lorin John and Delpha Wynona Sanderson Hatfield on April 7, 1937, Ila LaRose was the fifth of eight children.
She graduated from Rigby High School, then went into training as an x-ray technician at LDS Hospital in Idaho Falls, Idaho. Although she didn't plan to be a career woman, she worked as an x-ray technician in various cities in Idaho until her retirement in 2000.
Ila had four children with Keith Buck who she met and married in 1958. They later divorced.
She was a life-long member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Her family and the gospel were central to her life.
Like her mother, Ila enjoyed having a garden and canning her produce. She also loved sewing, reading, genealogy, caring for her grandchildren, decorating her home and going dancing.
In fact, while at a dance, Ila met Robert Butterfield, who she married on Oct. 30, 1992, in Elko, Nevada. He has faithfully taken care of her for several years as her health and memory began to fail.
Ila is survived by her husband; brothers John Barry, Donald Dale and Steven Kay; four children, Keith (Shari) Buck, Debra (Wayne) Johnson, Bryce (Judy) Buck, and Michelle (Rick) Wallace; 15 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, brothers Lorin Elray and Wayne DeVon, and sisters Dea LaRue Blosch and Joy RaNae Thompson.
Friends and family are invited to attend a viewing on Nov. 23, from 9:30 a.m.-10:45 a.m. at the Pocatello 9th Ward, 4010 Hawthorne Rd., Chubbuck, Idaho. Funeral services will follow at 11 a.m. Interment will be at Restlawn Memorial Gardens, 2864 S. 5th Ave., Pocatello, Idaho.
Published in Idaho State Journal on Nov. 20, 2019