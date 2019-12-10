Home

Sims Funeral Home - Soda Springs
139 East 2nd South
Soda Springs, ID 83276
(208) 547-3742
Ila Roholt


1931 - 2019
Ila Roholt Obituary
Ila Arlean Skinner Roholt, 88; of Grace, Idaho passed away on Friday, December 6, 2019.

Services will be held on Saturday, December 14 at 11 a.m. at the Grace LDS Stake Center. Family will visit with friends on Friday evening from 7-8 p.m. at the Sims Funeral Home in Soda Springs and also on Saturday morning from 9:30-10:30 a.m. at the Church prior to services. Burial will follow at the Grace Cemetery.

Condolences and memories can be shared online with the family by visiting www.simsfh.com.
Published in Idaho State Journal on Dec. 10, 2019
