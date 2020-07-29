Ilene "Sam" Lucille Smith, 96 of Pocatello Idaho, passed away on July 21, 2020 in Cave Creek Arizona with family by her side.She was born in Madison County Idaho to Erin and Zamona Casper on September 29, 1923. The family moved to Driggs, Idaho when she was 16 years old where she graduated from Teton High School. She later went to work for the Union Pacific Railroad as a Telegraph Operator where she met and married Francis Owen Smith on October 28, 1944.Sam was a hard worker and an avid gardener. She enjoyed beating all of her friends at cards at the various clubs where she was involved. She was a true lady and was admired by all who met her.She is survived by her children Vickie Labbee of Pocatello Idaho, William Smith of Rock Springs Wyoming, Shirley (Brent) Ankrum of Pocatello Idaho, and Debra Lish of Cave Creek Arizona. She is also survived by a multitude of grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great-great grandchildren.Sam was proceeded in death by Erin and Zamona Casper, her 4 brothers Monte, Don, Reed, and Dennis as well as her 2 sisters Sue Furniss and Judy Buxton.A celebration of life ceremony will be held at a later date that is yet to be determined.