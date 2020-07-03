Jack Forrest, age 82, died at home July 1, 2020, with his family by his side. He was born on March 24, 1938, to John and Frances Forrest. He married Anita K. Bain in 1957 and they later divorced. They had three boys Randy, Gregg, and Johnnie. Jack retired after 30 years with American Tobacco and started his own business Jack's Horse Supplies. His interests were golf, fishing, and race horses. He spent his retired years doing the things he loved with many friends including his close friend Mary Burry. He is survived by his three sons Randy, Gregg (Tamara), and Johnnie (Merriann), 6 grandchildren, and 5 great-grandchildren. A Celebration of Life will be held July 3rd at Blue Heeler, 2735 Bannock Hwy., Pocatello, Idaho, from 7:00 to 10:00 p.m.



