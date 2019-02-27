Jack Thomas Egbert passed away Sunday morning February 24, 2019 in his home in Pocatello, Idaho.



Jack was born on August 25, 1935 in Harlem, Montana to Robert and Anna (Blaser) Egbert. He grew up in Pocatello, Idaho as the fifth of eight children. He learned the value of hard work at a young age. He graduated from Pocatello High School and attended Idaho State University for a time before taking a job with Kraft foods.



Jack married Lenice Wilde Egbert in June of 1955 and together they had 9 children plus foster children. Jack was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He served as a bishop, a high councilman, and bishop at Ricks College. He also served on the school board of District 25.



Jack enjoyed rafting on the Salmon River with friends and skiing with the young men and his family. He also enjoyed woodworking. He was an entrepreneur and owned several businesses including Kentucky Fried Chicken, Jaxson's Levi, Wrangler Roast Beef, Big J's, Pizza Villa, and Weightvest.com.



Jack loved people and was no respecter of persons. He was usually found striking up conversations with workers, servers, and he was always good for a joke.



Jack is survived by his wife Lenice Egbert, their 9 children, Jeff (Vickie) Egbert, Bob (Nancy) Egbert, Linda (Don) Birch, JaNece (Todd) Tuckett, Teresa (Kim) Cox, Jason Egbert, Julie (Darren) West, Jennifer (Bret) Jensen, Jackie (Cameron) Peterson, 31 grandchildren, and a LOT of great grandchildren, as well as his brother Jay Egbert, and his sisters Sheila Taylor and Roberta Larsen.



Funeral services for Jack will be held at 11:00 AM Friday, March 1, 2019 at the Mountain Park Ward Chapel, 4600 Victory Avenue. A viewing will be held Thursday evening from 68:00 PM at Wilks Funeral Home, 211 W. Chubbuck Road, and beginning at 10:00 AM on Friday at the church. His interment will follow the services at Restlawn Memorial Gardens.



Published in Idaho State Journal on Feb. 27, 2019