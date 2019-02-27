Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wilks Funeral Home
211 West Chubbuck Road
Chubbuck, ID 83202
(208) 238-8000
Viewing
Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Wilks Funeral Home
211 West Chubbuck Road
Chubbuck, ID 83202
View Map
Viewing
Friday, Mar. 1, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Mountain Park Chapel of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
4600 Victory Avenue
Chubbuck, ID
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 1, 2019
11:00 AM
Mountain Park Chapel of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
4600 Victory Avenue
Chubbuck, ID
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jack Egbert
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jack T. Egbert


1935 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Jack T. Egbert Obituary
Jack Thomas Egbert passed away Sunday morning February 24, 2019 in his home in Pocatello, Idaho.

Jack was born on August 25, 1935 in Harlem, Montana to Robert and Anna (Blaser) Egbert. He grew up in Pocatello, Idaho as the fifth of eight children. He learned the value of hard work at a young age. He graduated from Pocatello High School and attended Idaho State University for a time before taking a job with Kraft foods.

Jack married Lenice Wilde Egbert in June of 1955 and together they had 9 children plus foster children. Jack was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He served as a bishop, a high councilman, and bishop at Ricks College. He also served on the school board of District 25.

Jack enjoyed rafting on the Salmon River with friends and skiing with the young men and his family. He also enjoyed woodworking. He was an entrepreneur and owned several businesses including Kentucky Fried Chicken, Jaxson's Levi, Wrangler Roast Beef, Big J's, Pizza Villa, and Weightvest.com.

Jack loved people and was no respecter of persons. He was usually found striking up conversations with workers, servers, and he was always good for a joke.

Jack is survived by his wife Lenice Egbert, their 9 children, Jeff (Vickie) Egbert, Bob (Nancy) Egbert, Linda (Don) Birch, JaNece (Todd) Tuckett, Teresa (Kim) Cox, Jason Egbert, Julie (Darren) West, Jennifer (Bret) Jensen, Jackie (Cameron) Peterson, 31 grandchildren, and a LOT of great grandchildren, as well as his brother Jay Egbert, and his sisters Sheila Taylor and Roberta Larsen.

Funeral services for Jack will be held at 11:00 AM Friday, March 1, 2019 at the Mountain Park Ward Chapel, 4600 Victory Avenue. A viewing will be held Thursday evening from 68:00 PM at Wilks Funeral Home, 211 W. Chubbuck Road, and beginning at 10:00 AM on Friday at the church. His interment will follow the services at Restlawn Memorial Gardens.

Memories and condolences may be shared with his family online at wilksfuneralhome.com.
Published in Idaho State Journal on Feb. 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now