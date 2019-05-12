Resources More Obituaries for Jackilyn Palagi Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Jackilyn Robbins "Jackie" Palagi

1930 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers Jackie left her family here to rejoin her family "there" Wednesday, May 8 at 12:25 pm after a sudden onset of several things that could not be fixed. Her three children and several grandchildren gathered around her in the same living room where her husband Lorenzo "Spike" rested 14 years ago almost to the day. And, her mother began her next journey on exactly the same day 27 years ago. It was time and she was at peace. We know she is welcomed by those who have gone before- Spike, her beloved sister Mim Hubble, her mother Hazel and father Harold (Bob) Robbins. She and Mim have already found the best dance floor in heaven and are cutting the rug to "In the Mood".



Born in Rupert, Idaho on March 18, 1930, (about five minutes after Mim) she attended schools in Pocatello and graduated from Pocatello High School in 1948. Graduated from St. Anthony School of Nursing in 1952. She put her education to good use over the years working as a relief nurse for several physicians and the Head Start program. Jackie married Lorenzo "Spike" Palagi on November 8, 1958. They moved to Twin Falls, Idaho in 1983 when her husband was appointed Postmaster. She often traveled with Spike to numerous post offices in the west as he was asked to troubleshoot post office problems. Jackie and Spike moved back to Pocatello in 1990 when he retired.



Jackie had no enemies-could not make an enemy! She made friends with total strangers. One example of mom's heart is called to mind when she traveled with granddaughter Amber to Las Vegas to celebrate her 21st birthday-mom's treat, of course. When Amber returned to her after checking in at the desk, mom introduced Amber to her new friend she had met sitting next to her. In 10 minutes (or less!), Jackie had already learned where she was going and why, knew all about her family, the woman's personal health history and favorite food.



Another example was mom and dad (already saddled with three rambunctious kids) made what turned out to be life-long friends with a young married couple that lived in a basement apartment across the street. Anita summed it up best in a recent email she sent to us: "Your mom and dad were wonderful people. We are so lucky to have them as special friends." That's mom (and of course dad)! They also befriended a young couple when Carl first started at the post office, there was an immediate connection between the two families. Carl and Annette Skabronski and their children and grandchildren were special friends to the end.



More than anything, mom enjoyed her family. With camping trips at Island Park on the Buffalo River in her younger days to later renting condos for an expanding family with trips to Sun Valley, Big Sky or Park City, mom was always at the center of the events doing whatever needed doing, making sure all were taken care of and had a smile on their faces.



Some of her proudest moments were witnessing her grandson be ordained a Deacon and later a Priest in the Greek Orthodox Church and pinning granddaughter Amber's nursing pin on at graduation. Her love and support of all her grandkids and great grandkids is legendary in the family. She never missed a birthday. She took it upon herself to call her sister's children on their birthdays after their parents were no longer here.



She belonged to St. Anthony Church and Council of Catholic Women. Jackie loved volunteering at Pocatello Regional Medical Center for 12 years and Portneuf Medical Center for the past several years once earning Volunteer of the Year in recognition for her time and dedication. She enjoyed reading, sewing, cross country skiing, dancing, walking, watching numerous soccer games and playing pinochle. When her vision started to fail she enjoyed her favorite TV shows: Blue Bloods and Dancing With the Stars, they have lost their number one fan not to mention Tom Selleck!



While many people helped mom over the last several years, the family would like to particularly thank Dr. Lavonne (Vonnie) Mills for her care and friendship; Heritage Hospice Staff Angela, Tammy, Marian and Patti for their tender touch with mom and family in the last days; PMC nurses Kandra and Anthony for their compassion; and niece Linda DeLashmutt for everything she has done to help over the past several years.



Her three children, Rick Palagi (Vicki) of Hayden, Idaho, Jeff Palagi (Pam) of Monroe City, Indiana and Robin Johns (Steve) of Pocatello; her eight grandchildren: Jamie, Tyler, Fr. Seraphim, Logan, Kallie, Amber, Terri, and Michael. And her thirteen great -grandchildren and her brother, Dennis Robbins (Taos, New Mexico) have all promised to carry on her legacy of family, good humor and love.



Mass will be celebrated at St. Anthony Church, 504 N. Seventh on Tuesday, May 14 at 10 am. A Rosary service will be held at the same church, Monday, May 13 at 7pm. Downard's is in charge of the services and burial. Mom has requested in lieu of flowers donations be made to Holy Spirit Catholic School.