Colonial Funeral Home
2005 S 4Th Ave
Pocatello, ID 83201
(208) 233-1500
Viewing
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019
10:00 AM
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
Funeral service
Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
4775 Hawthorne Road
Chubbuck, ID
View Map
James E. Maynard


1948 - 2019
James E. Maynard Obituary
James E. Maynard, 70, passed away Friday evening, August 8, 2019 in Pocatello, Idaho. Born and raised in Pocatello, the son of Rulon D. Maynard and Edith M. (King) Maynard, he was a lifelong resident of Bannock County.

He married the love of his life, Sherrie (Stewart) Maynard on September 3, 1976 in Pocatello. He worked as an automotive parts manager for 48 years for Hirning's GMC, previously Paul's Pontiac.

James is survived by his wife, Sherrie; his sons, Shawn (Mori), Larry (Brittney); grandsons, Taylor (Secoya), Morgan; and one great-grandchild.

Colonial Funeral Home will hold a viewing 6 pm to 8 pm, Tuesday, August 13, 2019, 2005 South 4th Avenue in Pocatello.

Funeral Services will be held on Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at 11 am with a one-hour viewing prior, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 4775 Hawthorne Road, Chubbuck, Idaho 83202.

Burial will follow in the Restlawn Memorial Gardens.

Condolences may be made to the family online at www.colonial-funeralhome.com 208-233-1500
Published in Idaho State Journal on Aug. 11, 2019
