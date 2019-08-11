|
|
James E. Maynard, 70, passed away Friday evening, August 8, 2019 in Pocatello, Idaho. Born and raised in Pocatello, the son of Rulon D. Maynard and Edith M. (King) Maynard, he was a lifelong resident of Bannock County.
He married the love of his life, Sherrie (Stewart) Maynard on September 3, 1976 in Pocatello. He worked as an automotive parts manager for 48 years for Hirning's GMC, previously Paul's Pontiac.
James is survived by his wife, Sherrie; his sons, Shawn (Mori), Larry (Brittney); grandsons, Taylor (Secoya), Morgan; and one great-grandchild.
Colonial Funeral Home will hold a viewing 6 pm to 8 pm, Tuesday, August 13, 2019, 2005 South 4th Avenue in Pocatello.
Funeral Services will be held on Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at 11 am with a one-hour viewing prior, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 4775 Hawthorne Road, Chubbuck, Idaho 83202.
Burial will follow in the Restlawn Memorial Gardens.
Condolences may be made to the family online at www.colonial-funeralhome.com 208-233-1500
Published in Idaho State Journal on Aug. 11, 2019