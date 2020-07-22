1/
James "Jimmy" Garcia
1969 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James "Jimmy" Matthew Garcia, 51, passed away on Friday, July 17, 2020 in Chubbuck, Idaho. James was born to Ygnacio and Eleanor Garcia at Grossmont Hospital in La Mesa California on February 5, 1969.

He attended Santee Elementary and Santana High School. Some things that Jimmy enjoyed to do were ride dirt bikes, BMX and off roading.

Jimmy has survived by his father Ygnacio Garcia of El Cajon CA; a brother Jesse Garcia of Pocatello, ID; a son Elijah Garcia and a daughter Brandy Garcia both of Salyersville, KY.

He is preceded in death by his mother Eleanor and his sister Jennifer Hafdell.

At this time, no services are scheduled for Jimmy. If you were fortunate enough to know him, you would know he had a heart of Gold.

Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.wilksfuneralhome.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Idaho State Journal on Jul. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Wilks Funeral Home
211 West Chubbuck Road
Chubbuck, ID 83202
(208) 238-8000
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Wilks Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved