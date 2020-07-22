James "Jimmy" Matthew Garcia, 51, passed away on Friday, July 17, 2020 in Chubbuck, Idaho. James was born to Ygnacio and Eleanor Garcia at Grossmont Hospital in La Mesa California on February 5, 1969.
He attended Santee Elementary and Santana High School. Some things that Jimmy enjoyed to do were ride dirt bikes, BMX and off roading.
Jimmy has survived by his father Ygnacio Garcia of El Cajon CA; a brother Jesse Garcia of Pocatello, ID; a son Elijah Garcia and a daughter Brandy Garcia both of Salyersville, KY.
He is preceded in death by his mother Eleanor and his sister Jennifer Hafdell.
At this time, no services are scheduled for Jimmy. If you were fortunate enough to know him, you would know he had a heart of Gold.
.