James "Jim" Larry Cooper, 81; of Pocatello, formerly of Soda Springs, Idaho passed away on Wednesday, January 29, 2020.
Services will be on Tuesday, February 4 at Noon at the Sims Funeral Home. Family will visit with friends on Monday from 6-7 p.m. and on Tuesday from 11-11:45 a.m. prior to services. Burial will be in the Soda Springs Fairview Cemetery.
Condolences and memories can be shared online with the family as well as a full obituary available by visiting ww.simsfh.com.
Published in Idaho State Journal on Feb. 2, 2020