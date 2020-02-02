Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sims Funeral Home - Soda Springs
139 East 2nd South
Soda Springs, ID 83276
(208) 547-3742
Resources
More Obituaries for James Cooper
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James L. Cooper


1938 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James L. Cooper Obituary
James "Jim" Larry Cooper, 81; of Pocatello, formerly of Soda Springs, Idaho passed away on Wednesday, January 29, 2020.

Services will be on Tuesday, February 4 at Noon at the Sims Funeral Home. Family will visit with friends on Monday from 6-7 p.m. and on Tuesday from 11-11:45 a.m. prior to services. Burial will be in the Soda Springs Fairview Cemetery.

Condolences and memories can be shared online with the family as well as a full obituary available by visiting ww.simsfh.com.
Published in Idaho State Journal on Feb. 2, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -