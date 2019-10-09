Home

Mowery Funeral Service
9110 N Garnett Rd
Owasso, OK 74055
(918) 272-6244
Funeral service
Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019
10:00 AM
New Beginnings Church
Bixby, ID
James Larry "Frosty" Killingsworth


1949 - 2019
James Larry "Frosty" Killingsworth Obituary
James Larry Killingsworth was born June 7, 1949, in Checotah, Oklahoma, to James Austin and Margaret Clara Gwyn Killingsworth. He died Sunday, October 6, 2019, in Tulsa, Oklahoma, at the age of 70 years. James attended elementary school in Lindsay, Oklahoma and Pawhuska, Oklahoma. He then attended MacArthur Middle School and Whitney Junior High in Tulsa, before graduating high school with the La Mirada (California) High School Class of 1968. He was a veteran of the armed forces having served his country honorably with the United States Army during the Vietnam War. James spent some time working in the lumber mill business but mostly worked in the lawn care business as a landscaper. He loved the outdoors and was an avid fisherman and hunter. He was a generous, kindhearted man who loved giving gifts to his family and friends. Those he leaves behind who hold many cherished memories include:

His sister; Phyllis Raddant, of Broken Arrow, Oklahoma

Two uncles and numerous cousins

He was preceded in death by his parents

Funeral service will be held 10:00 Wednesday, October 9, 2019, at New Beginnings Church in Bixby, Oklahoma, with Pastor Donald Kruse and Pastor Terry Langenberg officiating. The family requests memorial contributions be made to Village Missions at P.O. Box 197, Dallas, Oregon 97338. Arrangements and services were entrusted to Mowery Funeral Service of Owasso. www.moweryfs.com
Published in Idaho State Journal on Oct. 9, 2019
