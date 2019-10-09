|
|
James Larry Killingsworth was born June 7, 1949, in Checotah, Oklahoma, to James Austin and Margaret Clara Gwyn Killingsworth. He died Sunday, October 6, 2019, in Tulsa, Oklahoma, at the age of 70 years. James attended elementary school in Lindsay, Oklahoma and Pawhuska, Oklahoma. He then attended MacArthur Middle School and Whitney Junior High in Tulsa, before graduating high school with the La Mirada (California) High School Class of 1968. He was a veteran of the armed forces having served his country honorably with the United States Army during the Vietnam War. James spent some time working in the lumber mill business but mostly worked in the lawn care business as a landscaper. He loved the outdoors and was an avid fisherman and hunter. He was a generous, kindhearted man who loved giving gifts to his family and friends. Those he leaves behind who hold many cherished memories include:
His sister; Phyllis Raddant, of Broken Arrow, Oklahoma
Two uncles and numerous cousins
He was preceded in death by his parents
Funeral service will be held 10:00 Wednesday, October 9, 2019, at New Beginnings Church in Bixby, Oklahoma, with Pastor Donald Kruse and Pastor Terry Langenberg officiating. The family requests memorial contributions be made to Village Missions at P.O. Box 197, Dallas, Oregon 97338. Arrangements and services were entrusted to Mowery Funeral Service of Owasso. www.moweryfs.com
Published in Idaho State Journal on Oct. 9, 2019