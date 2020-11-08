1/1
Jana G. Lords Harris
1943 - 2020
In Loving memory of Jana Gay Lords Harris was born in Pocatello Idaho July 6,1943. She pasted away September 1, 2020 with her family by her bedside. She was 77 years young. The daughter of Spencer Lords & Verna Marvena Hall Lords (Pocatello, Idaho). Jana joined her deceased husband Tommy Harris and her brothers Dennis Lords, Darwin Lords. Jana is survived by her sisters Dovey Ames, Karen Klemm, Sheila Johnson and her children Robbie Davis, Jodi Rehm, 11 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren. Jana posted this on her Facebook just a month before she passed away. "My family is my greatest treasure. Even if we aren't always perfect. I love them with all my heart". Her Friends and Family meant the world to her in more ways then you will ever know. Jana will be missed by her family,friends and anyone that has ever met her. Jana didn't go away. She still walks beside us everyday.

Love you more

Mom.

Published in Idaho State Journal on Nov. 8, 2020.
