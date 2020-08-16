Jane Riley was born March 28, 1942 in Gooding, Idaho to her parents, Clifford Ray Bevington and Dorothy Beatrice Bevington (Roberts). She was the youngest of three siblings, with her two older brothers Bob and John preceding her in death. Jane passed away on August 7, 2020 after a year-long illness.



Jane grew up in Caldwell, Idaho, attending kindergarten through high school there and graduating from Caldwell High School in 1960. She was a member of the National Honor Society and attended Washington State University in Pullman, Washington from 1960-1964, graduating with a Bachelor of Arts in interior design.







She married Robert (Bob) Handley Riley of Caldwell on July 22, 1964, and they immediately moved to Long Beach, California, where Bob had his first commission in the Navy. The couple spent the next 20 years moving around the country with Bob's naval change of stations, including Newport, Rhode Island, Honolulu, Hawaii, and Guam.







Bob and Jane had three children together, Robert Handley Riley, Jr (born in 1969); Christine Louise Riley (Taylor) (1973); and James Bevington Riley (1984).



Following Bob's military retirement in Hawaii, the family moved to Moscow, Idaho where Bob attended law school at the University of Idaho. While in Idaho raising her own children, Jane spent her time teaching preschool children. After Bob's 1991 graduation from law school, they moved to Pocatello, Idaho, where Jane spent the remainder of her life actively involved in the local community and creating many valued friendships.



Jane's involvement with one community organization, New Knowledge Adventures (NKA), began in 1997 after Bob died from cancer. She joined NKA, an organization whose mission is to provide continuing educational opportunities for Pocatello's retired population as well as in the surrounding communities, and quickly developed a passion for the organization and its mission, donating many hours of her time in order to expand membership and programs. Jane's active NKA involvement continued until her death, and even included time spent as president of the organization.







Jane was also an active member of the P.E.O. organization, Chapter K, which provides support to young women who are interested in pursuing higher education opportunities.







Jane represented a positive force to all who knew her and inspired others with her optimistic lens on life. She greatly loved and appreciated the beauty found in nature and taught others to do the same. She left her legacy of love to her family, friends, and even those she just met with her ever-present kindness, graciousness, humility, respect, and compassion. She will be missed by her family and many friends.







Jane is survived by her three children, Bob Riley of Seattle, Washington, Christine Taylor of Portland, Oregon and Jim Riley of Seattle, her daughter-in-law Shauna Riley and son-in-law Doug Taylor, and her grandchildren Liam, Lucas and Logan Riley and Owen Taylor.



