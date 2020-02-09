|
|
Janice May Williams passed away on February 6, 2020 in her home in Blackfoot, Idaho. She was born in Sudbury, Massachusetts to Francis and Gertrude Farrell.
Janice grew up in Massachusetts with her brother, Kenneth Farrell, and sister, Dorothy (Farrell) Workman, then went to Provo, Utah to graduate from Brigham Young University with a Bachelor of Arts in Linguistics, French and Spanish in 1965. She then was recruited to Foreign Services training in Washington DC. She moved to many places including Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo, and Abidjan.
She was married to James Carlton Williams, October 29, 1971 in Accra, Ghana, and later sealed in the Idaho Falls temple on July 30, 2011. They met on the Ivory Coast. Moved soon after to Oxnard California, then later onto Edzell Scotland, Solomon's Maryland, Huntingtown Maryland, and Chesapeake Beach Maryland. Meanwhile raising two boys, Sean and Jesse Williams. Later in life, moved to Pocatello, and Blackfoot Idaho.
Amongst traveling the world, Janice was a teacher, secretary at the Bishop's storehouse, and had various management positions. She was a Foreign Service's Officer, and a wonderful, loving mother, friend and wife. She was also a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, where she served dutifully as part of the relief society and a pianist.
Janice loved reading, and playing the piano. She enjoyed singing and performing in the Sweet Adelines. She had an utter interest in plants and flowers, especially orchids. She loved supporting her grandchildren, by attending dance recitals, football games, ballroom performances and other special events. She also enjoyed playing catch and frisbee with her son, Sean.
Janice will be remembered as an awesome grandma to O'Shann, Forrest, Skyler, Blaize, and Amaya. An amazing friend to all of those she has met. An avid Red Sox fan. A homemaker, and a fun loving spirit. She will be remembered as a beautiful, loving, caring mother, and wife.
She was preceded in death by her son, Jesse Williams, brother Kenneth Farrell, and parents Francis and Gertrude Farrell.
The family would like to express their thanks to Heritage Hospice.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at the Blackfoot East LDS Stake Center. The family will meet with friends one hour prior to the service at the church. Interment will follow in the Grove City Cemetery.
Memories of Janice and condolences to her family can be shared at www.hawkerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Idaho State Journal on Feb. 9, 2020