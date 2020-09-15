Janice Renay Bisharat was born on December 17, 1962 in Dover, Ohio to John Henry and Joan Ellen (Koppo) Davis. She moved to Pocatello, Idaho where she had 3 children: Justine, Kendra and Joshua. She lived for her children and 5 grandchildren.
A viewing will be held Wednesday, September 16th from 2:00 to 6:00 PM at Downard Funeral Home, 241 N. Garfield Ave, Pocatello. Graveside services will be on Thursday at 2:00 PM at Restlawn Memorial Gardens in Pocatello. Share memories, photographs and condolences at www.downardfuneralhome.com