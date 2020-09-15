1/1
Janice Renay Bisharat
1962 - 2020
Janice Renay Bisharat was born on December 17, 1962 in Dover, Ohio to John Henry and Joan Ellen (Koppo) Davis. She moved to Pocatello, Idaho where she had 3 children: Justine, Kendra and Joshua. She lived for her children and 5 grandchildren.

A viewing will be held Wednesday, September 16th from 2:00 to 6:00 PM at Downard Funeral Home, 241 N. Garfield Ave, Pocatello. Graveside services will be on Thursday at 2:00 PM at Restlawn Memorial Gardens in Pocatello. Share memories, photographs and condolences at www.downardfuneralhome.com



Published in Idaho State Journal on Sep. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Downard Funeral Home
241 N Garfield Ave
Pocatello, ID 83204
(208) 233-0686
