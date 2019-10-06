|
MAISCH, Jason Voth, 50, of Billings, MT went home to be with his Savior on Sunday, September 22, 2019. Jason was born in American Falls, Idaho on June 27, 1969 to Elda Marjorie Voth and Roger Frederick Maisch. Jason graduated from Aberdeen High School in 1987. He attended the University of Idaho. Jason will be remembered for his big smile and infectious laugh. He was known for regular practical jokes on his co-workers and friends. Jason had a big heart for the homeless and was often buying roasted chicken or pizza for those less fortunate on the street corner. His three children brought him the greatest happiness. He loved to listen to them play their instruments or watch them participate in various sports. He was preceded in death by his mother, Elda Voth, his sister, Pam Muirbrook, and many other loved ones. He is survived by his wife of 23 years, Misti Noelle Maisch (Feld), his son, Gunnar (21), daughter, Hallie (18), daughter, Sailor (15), his father, Roger Maisch, his sister, Gwen Kiggins, and his brother, John Schroeder. No services are planned at this time. If desired, friends may make memorial donations to the local teen homeless shelter: Tumbleweed 505 N 24th St., Billings, MT 59101
Published in Idaho State Journal on Oct. 6, 2019