Jaxson Thomas Long died with a smile on his face, encouraging friends and family to live with "Positivity", and excited to start his next chapter.
Jaxson was born, June 17, 2003, to parents Kristan and Kimberli Long, in Pocatello, Idaho. He was the 4th of 4 children and completely loved being the youngest. Other than a few years in Spokane, Washington, Jaxson lived, played, learned, and grew up in Chubbuck, Idaho.
Jaxson had many wonderful adventures and spoke often of his 8th grade class trip to Yellowstone Park in the fall of 2017. Thanks to the efforts of amazing educators, Jaxson literally had the trip of a lifetime.
There may have been a few people on planet earth who believe that they are in fact, "The World's Greatest Star Wars Fan", but Jaxson was truly that to all who knew him. His room decor, collections, Lego creations, clothing, and much more were a testament to the fact that he was a real life Jedi Master! He believed in a real and tangible, "Force", that drives us all to choose between good and evil. He felt the internal voice and prompting influence of God directing him on his day-to-day journey. It made no sense to Jaxson when he witnessed meanness and cruelty. He had a gigantic heart that was manifest in his compassion and tenderness to the people and creatures around him. He was completely good.
Jaxson had many titles including Son, Brother, Grandson, Cousin. and Friend, but he completely enjoyed his time being "Uncle Jaxson" to his 2 beautiful nieces. It was another place where his genuine love and tenderness was on full display.
He leaves his parents, Kris and Kim Long, brother Jaden (wife, Cira); nieces Hadley and Briella; sister Makenzie (husband, Damon); and best friend, Cooper, (World's Greatest Dog!)
There will be a graveside services held at 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, April 7, 2020 at the Taylor Cemetery, East of Shelley, Idaho. As we search for ways to celebrate the life of this incredible young man, we ask all who knew him to search out an opportunity to do something good for someone else, and then tell them Jaxson sent you. For additional obituary information, to share condolences and memories, as well as watch a tribute slideshow please visit wilksfuneralhome.com.
Published in Idaho State Journal on Apr. 5, 2020