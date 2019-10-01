|
Jay D Reynolds, 75, of Chubbuck, returned home to his Heavenly Father on September 27, 2019 following an extended illness. Jay was born on April 14, 1944, to Lloyd D Reynolds and Rhua DeEsta Briggs in Blackfoot, Idaho.
He enjoyed his childhood in Blackfoot with his two older sisters and graduated from Blackfoot High School in 1963. While in high school, he enjoyed playing sports, especially baseball where he lettered 4 years and went on to try out for a professional baseball team. He gained a great love for the outdoors from his father and nephews and loved spending time in the surrounding hills hunting and fishing.
On October 22, 1970, he married Mary Elizabeth Brown in the Idaho Falls Temple and would celebrate 49 years together this October. They brought to their union 3 children, Nicki, Jayson, and James.
Jay was a hard worker for the family. He worked for many years as a supervisor at Kraft Foods and later at the City of Chubbuck in the parks and recreation department, where he worked for 23 years and retired. After retirement, he loved to drive by the parks and share stories of the work he did planting trees, building gazebos, cutting walking paths, and prepping baseball diamonds before games. Jay was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and was often found praying for his family.
Jay was preceded in death by his parents; his in-laws, James Thomas and Berenice Pugmire Brown; and sister, Rhua Jean Capson.
He is survived by his wife, Mary Elizabeth Brown; sister, Renae (Grover) Noble; 3 children, Nicki (Brian) Muir, Jayson Reynolds, James (Heidi) Reynolds; and 11 grandchildren, Aria, Maddylin, Ean, Austyn, Carter, Camdyn, Ashley, Lindsey, Jane, Anna, Scott; and many nieces and nephews.
A viewing will be held on Thursday, October 3, 2019 from 6-8 pm at Colonial Funeral Home, 2005 S. 4th Ave. Pocatello, ID. Funeral services will be on Friday, October 4, 2019 at 11 am, also at Colonial Funeral Home, with a viewing for one hour prior to the services at the funeral home.
Interment will follow at Restlawn Memorial Gardens, 2864 S. 5th Ave. Pocatello, ID.
Condolences may be made at www.colonial-funeralhome.com 208-233-1500
Published in Idaho State Journal from Oct. 1 to Oct. 2, 2019