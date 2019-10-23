|
Jean Dale Holladay, 95, of Pocatello, died Sunday October 20, 2019 peacefully in the presence of family. Dad was born June 5, 1924 in Pocatello Idaho to parents Norman C "N.C." Holladay and Verna Reddish. Dad was the second oldest of four boys.
Seventy-four years ago, a young pilot for the USAF flew his plane home to Pocatello to ask his girlfriend a very important question. Dad invited his sweetheart, Ruth Lorraine Wray on a ride of a lifetime. While in flight he flew her upside down and asked her to marry him. Having an uncle as a bishop, they were married the very next day on 5/13/45, Mothers Day! They were blessed with three daddy's girls, Kathy, Jocelyn and Jeanne! They were sealed together for time and all eternity in the Idaho Falls temple 7/15/59.
Dad had many interests, hobbies, and talents including tennis, basketball, track, piano, wood working, ceramics, traveling, flying, and collecting art from skilled artisans from around the world.
Dad enlisted in the Army Air Corp 2/27/43. He climbed the ranks quickly receiving his first rank of 2nd Lieutenant 4/15/44 and by 7/27/69 became a Colonel in the Air Force. During his 32 years of service dad was stationed in numerous bases in the United States, England, Thailand, and Germany. Dad flew the B52 bomber in both WW2 and the Vietnam Wars. He had several positions of leadership while in service including; Director of Nuclear Munitions Allied Tactical Air Force, Director of Nuclear Weapons of NATO, Director of strategic missile re-entry vehicles, Director of US Electronics, and Inspector General of Air Logistics center. He retired 6/1/75.
Dad was a lifelong member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. He served as a member in the Bishopric, 12 years on the High Council, eights years as an Ordinance worker in the Idaho Falls temple, three years as 1st counselor in the temple presidency in the Idaho Falls temple, three years as an ordinance worker in the Swiss temple, and two years as a director of the Family History Center in Pocatello. He was ordained a Seventy by Gordon B. Hinkley 5/16/65 and ordained a sealer by M. Russel Ballard 9/21/90. Many of his grandchildren have had the privilege to be married and sealed in the temple to their eternal companion by dad. He has been the proud grandfather of 15 grandchildren, and the even prouder great grandfather to 19 precious great grandchildren who love playing with him dearly! He will be greatly missed by all!
He is survived by his wife Ruth Lorraine Holladay, his brother Bruce Holladay, sister-in-law Darlene Holladay, daughters Kathy (Petter) Svanevik, Jeanne (Brian) Chapman, 14 grandchildren and 19 great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his brother Jason (Ruth) Holladay, Lynne Holladay, his daughter Jocelyn Holladay Burns, and great granddaughter Michelle Svanevik.
Funeral services will be held Saturday October 26, at 11:00 a.m. at the Mink Creek Chapel, 8200 W Portneuf Rd., Pocatello, Idaho, 83204, with Bishop Douglas Guthrie officiating. Interment will be at Mountain View Cemetery where military rites will be performed.
Published in Idaho State Journal on Oct. 23, 2019