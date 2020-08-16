July 22, 1925



August 1, 2020



Jean Weeks peacefully said goodbye to this world on August 1, 2020, in the comfort of her daughter's home. She had celebrated a wonderful life with her family ten days earlier on her 95th birthday. Jean is survived by her three children, Deborah Weeks (Portland, OR), Daniel Weeks (Pocatello, ID), and Dawn Schneider (Portland, OR), and three grandchildren, Megan and Andrew Schneider (Portland, OR) and Hannah Weeks (Pocatello, ID). Her husband, John Weeks, predeceased her in 2009.



Jean was born and raised on the family farm in Osage City, Kansas. She grew up during the Great Depression so times were not easy. After performing farm chores, Jean would ride her horse, YUGO (short for You Go Where I Go), a mile to school.



After completing high school, Jean moved to Topeka, KS where she worked as a stenographer with the US Army during World War II. During this time she met John Weeks, a B29 pilot. They stayed in touch, exchanging love letters during the war, and were married on New Year's Eve 1952. They loved the wild beauty of Idaho and settled in Pocatello, which remained their home until their deaths.



Jean was a devoted, fun loving mother; the Weeks Johnny Creek home was always filled with friends and children's laughter. And she remained a farm girl at heart; stray animals that wandered by were instantly adopted into a pampered existence at the Weeks residence. The house was full of the usual dogs and cats but also included horses, goats, ducks, birds, snakes, mice, a skunk, and even a pet opossum from the Kansas farm.



After her youngest child began first grade, Jean enrolled in college and earned a Bachelor of Education degree from Idaho State University. She taught elementary and junior high school in Pocatello until her retirement.



Jean loved to travel and see the world. Two of her favorite adventures included a road trip across the country to see the East coast, and, to celebrate her 60th birthday, a four week trip to Greece, Turkey, and Yugoslavia with her daughters.



Since her husband's death Jean split her time between Pocatello and Portland, where her daughters and two of her grandchildren reside. She enjoyed the company of her family and friends very much. While Jean will be missed, she will be remembered as a loving wife, dedicated mother, generous grandmother, and thoughtful educator. Family members held a private memorial, there will be no public service.



