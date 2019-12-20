Home

Hughes Mortuary
1037 East 700 South
St. George, UT 84790
435-674-5000
Viewing
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
10:30 AM
Latter-day Saint Chapel
135 East 200 South
Orem, UT
Funeral service
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
11:30 AM
Latter-day Saint Chapel
135 East 200 South
Orem, UT
Interment
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
12:30 PM
Provo City Cemetery
610 S. State Street
Provo, UT
Jeane Randall Duke


1928 - 2019
Jeane Randall Duke Obituary
St. George, Utah - Jeane Randall Duke passed away on December 11, 2019 at the age of 91 at her daughter's home in St. George, Utah. Services will be held on Saturday ,December 21, 2019 in Orem, Utah, at the Latter-day Saint Chapel located at 135 East 200 South Orem ,Utah. The viewing will begin at 10:30 a.m., funeral service at l l:30 a.m. Internment at12:30 p.m. at the Provo City Cemetery, 610 S. State Street, Provo, Utah. Family luncheon at 1:30 p.m. Full obituary can be found at Metcalf Funeral Home on line.
Published in Idaho State Journal on Dec. 20, 2019
