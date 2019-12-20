|
|
St. George, Utah - Jeane Randall Duke passed away on December 11, 2019 at the age of 91 at her daughter's home in St. George, Utah. Services will be held on Saturday ,December 21, 2019 in Orem, Utah, at the Latter-day Saint Chapel located at 135 East 200 South Orem ,Utah. The viewing will begin at 10:30 a.m., funeral service at l l:30 a.m. Internment at12:30 p.m. at the Provo City Cemetery, 610 S. State Street, Provo, Utah. Family luncheon at 1:30 p.m. Full obituary can be found at Metcalf Funeral Home on line.
Published in Idaho State Journal on Dec. 20, 2019