Jeanie McConnell was born in Pocatello on March 15, 1946, and passed on 3/12/2019 at the home of her sister and brother-in-law in Asotin, WA. She is survived by her sister, Jackie McConnell-Feil (Mike), niece Kelly Carlson-Reddig (Tom), nephew gary A. Carlson, Jr. (Cathy), great nieces Zoe, Kailey and great nephews, Nathan and Ethan. Jeanie lived in numerous states and for a period of time in Lisbon, Portugal. Much of her life she was a librarian. The last 21 years of her career was spent at Holland Library on the WSU campus in Pullman, WA. She was a remarkable person, daughter, sister, auntie and friend and did much good in our world. She loved deeply and was deeply loved. Will miss you forever, sweetheart. A wonderful celebration of her life was held 4/7/19 in Clarkston, WA.
Published in Idaho State Journal on Apr. 25, 2019