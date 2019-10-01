|
|
Jeanne Morgan Pierce passed away following an illness on Saturday, September 28, 2019 at Portneuf Medical Center. She resided under the care of the compassionate staff for the past two years at Caring Hearts Assisted Living in Pocatello. Honoring her wish, Jeanne will be cremated with no public services. Her family will be holding private services. Friends are encouraged to share memories, photographs and condolences at www.DownardFuneralHome.com
Published in Idaho State Journal on Oct. 1, 2019