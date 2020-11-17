passed away Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at the Willows in Blackfoot.
Betty was born to William and Inez Gardner Beuckman on March 12, 1923 in Rochester, New York.
Betty grew up in Rochester, where she attended schools. On November 13, 1942, she married Robert Goehringer in Rochester.
Betty and Robert enjoyed visiting their son and daughter-in-law in Blackfoot each summer for many years. Upon Robert's retirement in 1984, they decided move to the area. They bought a lot in Pocatello and built a home there. In 2012, she moved to Blackfoot due to health reasons.
Betty was a wonderful cook. She made fantastic meals for holidays and birthday parties. She also enjoyed watching auto racing and hunting with her family. It was quite the sight to see Mom pack a 12 gauge on her tiny frame.
Betty is survived by her son Alan (Ann Marie) Goehringer of Blackfoot; niece Margarie Therle of Massachusetts and nephew William Beuckman of New Jersey; and various cousins, nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, William and Inez Beuckman; her husband Robert; brother Donald Beuckman and sister Margaret (Lloyd) Doebler.
A graveside service will be held Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Grove City Cemetery. The family will meet with friends beginning at 1:00 p.m. at Hawker Funeral Home, 132 S. Shilling Ave. Blackfoot, ID, prior to the service at the cemetery.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.hawkerfuneralhome.com
.