Jenny Elizabeth Hawk, 82, passed December 17, 2018 from an extended illness. Jenny, one of seven children from Nick and Rosie Contos, was born on May 2, 1936. She grew up in the Iron Triangle part of Pocatello, a close community of Greek families such as her own, and graduated from Pocatello High School Class of '54.



Jenny enjoyed camping, hunting & fishing, singing, playing cards, bowling, and painting. She was very talented at decorating and entertaining. Her home was always decorated and she was often asked to decorate for holidays and events for Marriott at ISU where she worked for many years. She was famous for her baked pies. She and her sisters enjoyed working at the annual Greek festival. Jenny and Howard spent most of their summers at their property in Island Park where they had a large circle of friends. She enjoyed going to baseball games and was a Grays Booster member.



Jenny enjoyed her family and friends the most. She was preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, Howard Hawk; a sister, Dolores Hilton; and her parents. She is survived by her three children, Brenda Rommel (Don) - Pocatello, ID, Randy Hawk (Holly) - Portland, OR, and Brian Hawk (Mary Ellen) - Pocatello, ID; five grandchildren, Phinon Woodside - Delaware, Garrit Hawk - South Carolina, JD Elmore - ID, Dalton Dieter - Nebraska, and Breanna Hawk - ID; and five great-grandchildren.



Family and friends are invited to a Celebration of Life ceremony which will be held on Saturday, June 22, 2019; hosted by Mr. David Davis, at his home, at 142 N. 9th Ave. Pocatello, Idaho from 4-6 p.m. Dress will be summer casual.



Condolences may be made at www.colonial-funeralhome.com 208-233-1500 Published in Idaho State Journal on June 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary