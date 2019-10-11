Home

POWERED BY

Services
Colonial Funeral Home
2005 S 4Th Ave
Pocatello, ID 83201
(208) 233-1500
Resources
More Obituaries for Jerome Evans
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jerome M. "Jerry" Evans


1934 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jerome M. "Jerry" Evans Obituary
Jerome "Jerry" M. Evans passed away Tuesday, October 8, 2019 at the home of his long-time companion, Marlene Wagstaff of American Falls, ID. Jerry was born October 17, 1934 in Aberdeen, Idaho and was raised on his family's farm in Arimo, Idaho. He is the third son, sixth child of Leland Evans Sr. and Hortense Farr.

The family moved from Aberdeen to the Evans-Burnett homesteads in Arimo in about 1935. Both the Leland and Aaron Evans families lived in the house built by their father, John Evans.

During Jerry's junior year of high school, his father became ill and passed, so Jerry quit school to help with the family farm.

Jerry married Beverly J. Bruderer, May 17, 1954. To this union three children were born, Pamela J., Patricia J., and Gerald (Gary) V. They were later divorced.

Jerry met Marlene Wagstaff in 1996 and they instantly hit it off and have been together ever since.

Jerry spent 35 years working for Garrett Freight Lines as a local delivery truck driver. The closure of Garrett Freight Lines led to a short time in the Kraft Plant working on the lines, and then he began driving long haul for Kraft Foods across the country. With the closure of the Kraft Plant, he began the best job he ever had, which was driving school bus for District 25, transporting teen mothers and 3 and 4 year olds who thought he was grandpa. After retiring, he enjoyed traveling around with Marlene in their motor home and golfing everywhere they could. He spent his time in American Falls, Idaho, in the summer time and headed south to Arizona for the winter.

Jerry is survived by Marlene Wagstaff; one brother, John Evans; daughter, Pam (Lloyd) Welborn, daughter, Patti (Pat) Owens; son, Gerald (Gary) Evans; 9 grandchildren, Jennifer, Mike, Andrea, Amy, William, Kristina, Ethan, Hannah, and Carson; and 19 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his second family who he was very fond of; Bob and Lynne, Rick and Charolotte, Ron and Jeddy and many grandkids and great-grandkids.

He was preceded in death by his mother and father; one brother, Leland Evans Jr.; 4 sisters; Shirley Brady, Rene Olson, Janice Watson, and Marsha Garner.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, October 12, 2019 at 12 noon at Colonial Funeral Home, 2005 S. 4th Ave. Pocatello, ID with a viewing for one hour prior also at the funeral home. Burial will follow at the Marsh Center Cemetery in Arimo, ID.

Condolences may be made at www.colonial-funeralhome.com 208-233-1500
Published in Idaho State Journal on Oct. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jerome's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Colonial Funeral Home
Download Now