It is with great sadness the Higgins family announces the loss of Jerry Edward Higgins on February 26, 2019 at 3:07 A.M. Jerry's wife Rhonda Rebich Higgins took great care of him throughout a two-year cancer battle and had the great privilege to hold his hand as he took his last breath on Tuesday morning. Jerry had just celebrated his 71st Birthday.



Jerry was preceded in death by his father, Fredrick W. Higgins; mother, Marjorie I. Higgins; and brother, James D. Higgins.



Jerry leaves behind his wife, Rhonda K. Rebich-Higgins; son, Corey L. Higgins and daughter- in-law, Lyndy Lee-Higgins; daughter, Kristina Higgins-Teeters and son-in-law Charles L. Teeters; sister, Jeanette Higgins-Miller and brother-in-law Robert Miller; nephew, Skyler Higgins (Julie); niece, Penny Higgins (Mike); grandchildren, Thomas Higgins (Toni), Canyon Wayment, Gibson Wayment, Keston Higgins, Marjorie Teeters, Charles E. Teeters, Lyndz Higgins, Walter Teeters, Jeramiah Teeters, and Lillian Teeters. Jerry also leaves behind five great-grandchildren.



A wake will be given to celebrate the life of Jerry on Sunday, July 14, 2019 at 3:00 P.M. at Pocatello's Westside Players playhouse located at 1009 South 2nd Avenue Pocatello, Idaho 83201.



In lieu of flowers please donate to your favorite theater group in Jerry's name.



Condolences may be made at www.colonial-funeralhome.com Published in Idaho State Journal on Mar. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary