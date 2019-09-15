|
Jerry Lee Jensen, 78, of Chubbuck, passed away on September 13, 2019. Jerry was born to Shirley Lionel Jensen and Elva Lauretta Rigby in Fairview Utah on June 3, 1941. He was the youngest child in the family which included one brother and four sisters. They were raised together in the family home their entire childhood. Some of Jerry's often told stories include working with his father at the local turkey plant and the many sacrifices of his hard-working mother.
During his childhood, Jerry developed a friendship with Archie Pritchett. The two remained lifelong friends. Their lives would be parallel while serving in the navy and moving to Pocatello to marry and live out their adult lives.
When Jerry grew to become a young man, he enlisted in the United States Navy where he served as a cook and BT. Jerry had many happy memories of his time spent in the navy. He would recall stories from that period of his life until his last days.
Upon returning from his service in the navy he married Vicky Daniels. They were married for a short time and their relationship was blessed with two daughters, Theresa Lynn and Sherrie Lee.
Jerry moved to Pocatello to work at J.R. Simplot. It was in Pocatello that he met and married the love of his life Sandra Nelsen on May 9, 1972. Jerry and Sandy spent the rest of Jerry's life together. They enjoyed living on their acre of land in the country just inside the boundary of the Fort Hall reservation. Jerry would often joke that he would never move into town because they wouldn't let him burn his trash within the city limits. However, due to Jerry's health, they moved into the city of Chubbuck where Sandy still resides. Jerry enjoyed being a snow bird and spending the winter months in Yuma Arizona. Many wonderful friendships were kindled in Yuma.
Jerry was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. Jerry and Sandy renewed their vows in the temple on August 14, 2004.
Jerry is survived by his loving wife Sandy Jensen. He is survived by one sister Joyce (Mack) Losser and sister-in-law Kristie Jensen. He is also survived by daughters Theresa (Adan) Garcia and Sherrie Watson and grandchildren Jessica Bunker, Ricky Garcia, Jason Watson, Ryan Garcia and Julie Garcia and 5 great-grandchildren as well as many nieces and nephews to numerous to name but loved all the same.
Jerry was preceded in death by parents Shirley and Elva Jensen, siblings, Vora (Jerry) Matthews, Que Jensen, Shirley (Marvin) Butcher and Beulah (Lloyd) Olsen.
A funeral service will be held in his honor at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, September 18, 2019 at Wilks Funeral Home, 211 W. Chubbuck Road, Chubbuck, Idaho. A viewing will be held prior to the service from 10:00-10:45 a.m.
Jerry will be missed by his loving wife and family and friends until they are once again reunited.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at wilksfuneralhome.com
Published in Idaho State Journal on Sept. 15, 2019