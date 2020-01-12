|
|
Born: March 7th 1944 - Passed December 5th 2019. Note the dash between his birth and his death. The dash represented Jerry's life. Jerry left behind a wife of 30 years, Jill. They were married on August 27, 1993. Out of their Love for each other, they had a precious boy named Wade Colton, born in 1997. They also raised an older son of Jill's, that was Lance Dale, who passed in 2011. Before Lance's death he got married to Cassandra, and soon had a little bundle of joy named Tucker. Cassandra eventually remarried and had two more blessings, named Turner and Aubriella, who also became our grandchildren. Jerry loved spending time with his family. He had several nieces and nephews, who he loved dearly. Also two sisters that he often chatted with by phone, from the Florida area. Jerry was an incredible man, with a BIG heart, and a HUG that was always warm. He will forever be missed and our lives will never be the same. As we always said when a loved one of ours passed, "God needed another Angel". I MISS YOU JERRY, I'll now have to do life and our journey without you. Please always be at my side......A celebration of Jerry's life will be on Saturday, February 1st, at 4 pm, at Liberty Hall, 325 West Benton, Pocatello. This will be a pot-luck event, so please bring a dish and your favorite memories to share.
Published in Idaho State Journal on Jan. 12, 2020