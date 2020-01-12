Home

POWERED BY

Services
Downard Funeral Home
241 N Garfield Ave
Pocatello, ID 83204
(208) 233-0686
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
4:00 PM
Liberty Hall
325 West Benton
Pocatello, ID
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jerry Tydeman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jerry Richard Tydeman


1944 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jerry Richard Tydeman Obituary
Born: March 7th 1944 - Passed December 5th 2019. Note the dash between his birth and his death. The dash represented Jerry's life. Jerry left behind a wife of 30 years, Jill. They were married on August 27, 1993. Out of their Love for each other, they had a precious boy named Wade Colton, born in 1997. They also raised an older son of Jill's, that was Lance Dale, who passed in 2011. Before Lance's death he got married to Cassandra, and soon had a little bundle of joy named Tucker. Cassandra eventually remarried and had two more blessings, named Turner and Aubriella, who also became our grandchildren. Jerry loved spending time with his family. He had several nieces and nephews, who he loved dearly. Also two sisters that he often chatted with by phone, from the Florida area. Jerry was an incredible man, with a BIG heart, and a HUG that was always warm. He will forever be missed and our lives will never be the same. As we always said when a loved one of ours passed, "God needed another Angel". I MISS YOU JERRY, I'll now have to do life and our journey without you. Please always be at my side......A celebration of Jerry's life will be on Saturday, February 1st, at 4 pm, at Liberty Hall, 325 West Benton, Pocatello. This will be a pot-luck event, so please bring a dish and your favorite memories to share.
Published in Idaho State Journal on Jan. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jerry's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -