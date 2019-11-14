Home

POWERED BY

Services
Davis-Rose Mortuary
170 Idaho St
American Falls, ID 83211
(208) 226-2147
Resources
More Obituaries for Jesus Castillo
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jesus Castillo


1943 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jesus Castillo Obituary
(76) passed away, Nov, 11, 2019 in American Falls, Idaho. Born on June 7, 1943 to Ladislado & Francisca Moreno Castillo in Cd. Acuna, Coahuila, Mexico.

Many knew him by "Chuy" or "Don Chuy." When we say many, we really mean MANY.

On Sep. 16, 1965 he married Francisca Ramirez Castillo. Together they have 6 children; Jesus (Maria) Castillo, Raul Castillo, Alma (Joe) Garcia, Claudia (Adrian) Carrillo, Imelda (Marco) Torres, and Rosie (Juan) Huerta. As well as 10 grandchildren; Jessica, Christina, Julia, Joey, Emilio, Rudy, Gina, Delia, Jesus, and Jacob. And 9 great-grandchildren; Raul, Lina, Zulema, Jasmine, Mireya, Valeria, Zoey, Elizabeth, and Joziah.

In 1975, Jesus migrated with his family and worked Clarence and Virginia Gohl who were the first to offer him and his family a new opportunity in the US. After many years Jesus, went to work for Pahl Farms for the remaining years before retirement.

Viewing will be held on Friday Nov. 15, 2019 at 6:00 p.m. at St. Mary's Catholic Church in American Falls, Idaho, with a rosary at 7:00 p.m. to follow. Funeral Mass will be Saturday, Nov. 16 at 12:00 noon with a viewing at 11:00 a.m. at St. Mary's Catholic Church. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.davisrosemortuary.com.
Published in Idaho State Journal on Nov. 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jesus's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -