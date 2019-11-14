|
|
(76) passed away, Nov, 11, 2019 in American Falls, Idaho. Born on June 7, 1943 to Ladislado & Francisca Moreno Castillo in Cd. Acuna, Coahuila, Mexico.
Many knew him by "Chuy" or "Don Chuy." When we say many, we really mean MANY.
On Sep. 16, 1965 he married Francisca Ramirez Castillo. Together they have 6 children; Jesus (Maria) Castillo, Raul Castillo, Alma (Joe) Garcia, Claudia (Adrian) Carrillo, Imelda (Marco) Torres, and Rosie (Juan) Huerta. As well as 10 grandchildren; Jessica, Christina, Julia, Joey, Emilio, Rudy, Gina, Delia, Jesus, and Jacob. And 9 great-grandchildren; Raul, Lina, Zulema, Jasmine, Mireya, Valeria, Zoey, Elizabeth, and Joziah.
In 1975, Jesus migrated with his family and worked Clarence and Virginia Gohl who were the first to offer him and his family a new opportunity in the US. After many years Jesus, went to work for Pahl Farms for the remaining years before retirement.
Viewing will be held on Friday Nov. 15, 2019 at 6:00 p.m. at St. Mary's Catholic Church in American Falls, Idaho, with a rosary at 7:00 p.m. to follow. Funeral Mass will be Saturday, Nov. 16 at 12:00 noon with a viewing at 11:00 a.m. at St. Mary's Catholic Church. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.davisrosemortuary.com.
Published in Idaho State Journal on Nov. 14, 2019