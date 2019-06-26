Jesus Joe Rodriguez, 78, returned home to his Heavenly Father on Saturday June 22, 2019. During the last few months of his life, Joe was in the loving care of his daughter, Cyndi Espinoza in Provo, Utah. Joe was born November 19, 1940, in Pocatello, ID, to Jose V and Nellie Gonzales Rodriguez.



In his youth, Joe enjoyed playing sports. He excelled in baseball as a pitcher and at football as a tailback. In 1961 Joe married Sharon Nancy Skenandore. This union brought 4 beautiful children, Brenda, Joe, Mario, and Cyndi. They were later divorced.



Joe worked for J.R. Simplot for 41 years. He began his career in Pocatello, ID at the Gay Mine. The mine closed in 1993 and Joe moved to Afton, WY where he worked at the Smoky Mountain Mine until he retired.



For the last 30 years, Joe has shared his life with wife, Beth Rodriguez. He had a great fondness for dogs and loved his Boston Terriers. He enjoyed working with his backhoe and used it to help many family and friends during his retirement.



Joe was a faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He served in various callings throughout his life. He loved attending the temple. The Star Valley Wyoming temple was a blessing to him.



Joe enjoyed spending time with family. He often gave council to his children and grandchildren. He was thoughtful and concerned for the wellbeing of all his family.



Joe is survived by his wife, Beth Rodriguez, Afton, WY; daughter, Brenda (Abe) Ramirez, Idaho Falls, ID; son, Joe(Alison) Rodriguez, Chubbuck, ID; son, Mario (Lisa) Rodriguez, Pocatello, ID; daughter, Cyndi (Rick) Espinoza, Provo, UT; 11 grandchildren; 5 great-grandchildren; and sister, Isabelle Queen . He was preceded in death by his mother and father; and brother, James Rodriguez.



A graveside service will be held Friday, June 28, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at Mountain View Cemetery 1520 S. 5th Ave., Pocatello. ID.



Condolences may be made at www.colonial-funeralhome.com 208-233-1500