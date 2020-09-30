Jill Bloxham, 65, Pocatello Idaho, The angels came to take her home Monday, September 28, 2020 in Pocatello, Idaho. God is happy to have her home again with him, resting in peace!Jill was born in Downey, Idaho, on April 7, 1955, to Vern C. and Dolores Bloxham, i.e. Curly and Bunny. She left behind two sisters, Jan Burkett and Juli Bloxham and one brother, Craig Bloxham. In addition she had five nieces, Alaine Moulos, Audra Black, Angela Sherman, Amy Elshani and Cameo Bloxham and one nephew Challis Bloxham. She had five grand nephews, Nicholas Moulos, Jacob Moulos, Tyler Black, Brock Sherman and Curly Bloxham Jr.; and two grand nieces, Natalie Moulos and Nicole Black.She was a lover of animals as soon as she could walk. Her animals were Waddles her dog Meecho and Aries her cats and her newest kitty Princess Luna. She attended Downey Elementary, Downey junior high and then on to Marsh Valley high school graduating in 1975. She attended Ricks college for two years in Rexburg Idaho.She worked for Farmers Insurance as a customer service rep for 30 years. She loved working with the agents, advising them on their client issues and concerns. They loved her so much they would wait on the line until they could talk to Jill, as they didn't want to speak to anyone else. She was so knowledgeable and helpful, she developed quite a reputation for herself. She retired in May in 2004.Jill was an artist at heart. She loved painting, arts and crafts, and truly loved stamping and the stamping parties.She traveled to Australia on an exchange program and still talked about how great of an experience it was years later. It was one of the highlights of her life. She loved cruising to Alaska's inside passage which she did several times and especially loved cruising through the Panama Canal with the family for mom and dad's 50th wedding anniversary.Jill was an avid reader, always had a novel in her hand, and prided herself in her knowledge about history of ancient Egyptian pyramids. Her knowledge of history was vast and impressive.One of her favorite hobbies was the beautiful garden of vegetables and flowers in the backyard of her home. She generously shared her bounty with everyone.She was a member of the LDS church and participated in many activities. She loved the Lord with all her heart, all her might and all her strength and was his faithful servant.The last eight years she made her home at Brookdale-Pocatello. The residents, care aides and staff loved spending time with her. She was always so kind, so loving, and patient with everyone. She had the heart of an Angel.She was preceded in death by her grandparents: Sarah and Mick Bloxham, Lila and Cluff Bloxham and her parents, Vern and Dolores Bloxham.There will be a graveside service held October 3, Saturday, at 1:00 PM in the Cambridge cemetery, outside of Downey. Horsley Marsh Valley Funeral Home are in charge of the funeral arrangements.She was an "Angel Among Us". We were Blessed to call her Daughter, Sister and Aunt. In lieu of flowers and Jill's love of animals, the family has requested any donations be made to Alameda Pet Hospital Angel Fund,1000 Pocatello Creek Rd. suite E3, Pocatello, ID 83201.The family would like to thank Brookdale Pocatello staff and Residents, Dr. Cynthia Amen, Dr. Sharla Clark, Cheri at Hope Tree Counseling and all of Jill's special friends for loving and encouraging Her. A special thank you to Sagean Daw for officiating at her service.We will love you forever Jill!!