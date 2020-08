Dixey- Jimmy Dixey, 67, passed away on August 12, 2020. Prayer serivces will be at 11 am Friday, August 14, 2020 at Hawker Funeral Home. He will be taken to the family residence on Broncho Rd where he will remain until burial services at 12 pm Saturday, August 15 at the Gibson Cemetery.



