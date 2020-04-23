|
Joan Korach Downing of Pocatello passed away at home peacefully in her sleep of natural causes early on the morning of April 13, three weeks short of her 101st birthday.
In her hundred-plus years, she lived in many parts of the US and reinvented herself several times. Always constant were her ease with people and her passion for social justice.
Born in New York City in 1919, Joan grew up a block from Long Island Sound in Milford Connecticut where her father, an artist, had his studio. After graduating from Smith College in 1939, she moved to New York City. She married Herbert Bandes in 1942, while both were working for the Navy. They had three children. The Bandeses lived in Manhattan, Flushing, New York, and Lexington, Massachusetts. In Lexington Joan became interested in library work as a volunteer at her children's elementary school. She enrolled in a Library Science program at Simmons College. In 1959 the family moved to Mill Valley, California. Downing drove herself and the children, then 10, 13, and 15, across the country, largely on the then two-lane US 40. Downing completed her coursework at Simmons and received her Master of Science in Library Science degree. She worked as a junior high school and high school librarian in Novato, California and as assistant librarian at Tamalpais High School in Mill Valley. She and Herbert divorced in 1963.
In 1968 Joan took a sabbatical and went to Pocatello, expecting to work half a year in the ISU library. There she met Glenn Ray Downing, the director of the ISU Museum. They married in October 1969 and had many happy and adventurous decades together until his death in 2008. At the ISU library she eventually became head of readers' services and was well-known to many students, faculty, and staff members. She served as president of the ISU Professional Women, and one year was named ISU Staff Person of the Year. She retired in 1985. She played cello for many years with the ISU Symphony and was active in numerous community organizations including the Portneuf Valley Audubon Society, Temple Emanuel of Pocatello, and the Pocatello Unitarian-Universalist Fellowship. After the death of her daughter Sari in 1994 she established Sarah's Garden on the Portneuf Greenway.
She joyfully celebrated her 100th birthday with many friends and relatives, including four great-grandchildren, in Pocatello last May. She was predeceased by Glenn, her daughter Sari, and her sister Mimi. She is survived by her brother Malcolm Korach and his wife Millie, son Dean Bandes and his wife Arlene, daughter Hanna Geshslin, stepdaughters Luanna Fields and her husband Ed and Lara Willard and her husband Rich, eight grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and many dear friends whom she considered family.
Donations in her memory may be made to the League of Women Voters, American Civil Liberties Union, Portneuf Greenway Foundation, or a .
Published in Idaho State Journal on Apr. 23, 2020