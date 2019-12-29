|
|
Joan Morton Davis passed away peacefully at age 89 on December 22, 2019 of pneumonia at St Luke's Meridian hospital in Eagle, Idaho. She was born in Canyon, Texas on August 8, 1930 to Eva Dickerson and Carl Morton. She loved her Texas heritage and embodied the pioneer spirit that gave her strength, kindness, and wisdom throughout her life.
On January 9, 1949 she married her high school sweetheart, Wayne Davis, and together they raised five children. They lived in Pocatello, Idaho from 1970 until his death in 2004. She worked as a legal secretary for the Union Pacific Railroad until her retirement. For much of the past seven years, Joan resided with her daughter Jolene and husband John MacMillan in Eagle, and most recently at Veranda Senior Living in Meridian. The family is grateful for the gentle and loving care she received at both the MacMillan's and at Veranda.
Besides her husband, she was predeceased by son Clint, granddaughter Jennifer, and brothers Bill and Elwyn Morton.
Joan is remembered lovingly by family and friends for her inner strength, resilience, and especially her sweet and gracious attitude. She will be sorely missed. Joan is survived by four children, Jolene MacMillan (John), Eagle, Idaho, Steve Davis (Rose), Wooster, Ohio, Carla Tamayo (Ignacio) Miami, Florida, and Mark Davis (Denise), South Jordan, Utah; 10 grandchildren, Tracy, Mary, Elisabeth, Ursula, Andrew, Daniel, Pablo, Andres, Nicholas, Cooper, and 9 great-grandchildren, Daniel, Shelby, Grace, Lucy, Vincenzo, Amadeo, Francis, Lulu and Tyler.
Memorial Services will be held on Saturday January 4, 2020 at Bowman Funeral Parlor, beginning at 3:00 pm. www.bowmanfunderal.com 208-853-3131.
Published in Idaho State Journal on Dec. 29, 2019