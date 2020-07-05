1/1
Jodee Derk DeWall
1982 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Jodee's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jodee Derk DeWall, 37, passed away in Sheboygan, WI, June 21, 2020. He was born December 17, 1982, in Pocatello, ID to Derk R and Deena Drew DeWall.

Jodee attended schools in Pocatello and graduated from Century High School in 2001. Jodee was active in football, wrestling and debate. After graduation, he helped coach freshman and jr varsity football at Century High School. He worked for DeWall Construction Company and other various Construction Companies in Milwaukee, WI.

Jodee married Corinne Vause in Pocatello, ID and later divorced. He moved to Milwaukee, WI, where he met and married Amanda Johnson.

Jodee is survived by his wife, Amanda Johnson DeWall, parents Derk and Deena DeWall. Brothers Eric D. DeWall (Bruce Smith) and Brian D. DeWall (Chelsea Bond) and one niece Lily DeWall. Grandmothers Carol DeWall and Ava Dean Drew along with many Uncles, Aunts and Cousins. He was proceeded in death by his grandfathers, Mick DeWall and Stan Drew.

Jodee's ashes will be interned at Mt. View Cemetery in the family plot in Pocatello, ID. A private memorial will be held at a later date. We love you forever and always our sweet son.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Idaho State Journal on Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved