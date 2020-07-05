Jodee Derk DeWall, 37, passed away in Sheboygan, WI, June 21, 2020. He was born December 17, 1982, in Pocatello, ID to Derk R and Deena Drew DeWall.



Jodee attended schools in Pocatello and graduated from Century High School in 2001. Jodee was active in football, wrestling and debate. After graduation, he helped coach freshman and jr varsity football at Century High School. He worked for DeWall Construction Company and other various Construction Companies in Milwaukee, WI.



Jodee married Corinne Vause in Pocatello, ID and later divorced. He moved to Milwaukee, WI, where he met and married Amanda Johnson.



Jodee is survived by his wife, Amanda Johnson DeWall, parents Derk and Deena DeWall. Brothers Eric D. DeWall (Bruce Smith) and Brian D. DeWall (Chelsea Bond) and one niece Lily DeWall. Grandmothers Carol DeWall and Ava Dean Drew along with many Uncles, Aunts and Cousins. He was proceeded in death by his grandfathers, Mick DeWall and Stan Drew.



Jodee's ashes will be interned at Mt. View Cemetery in the family plot in Pocatello, ID. A private memorial will be held at a later date. We love you forever and always our sweet son.



