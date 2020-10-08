1/1
Joe Ward
1934 - 2020
On Monday, October 5, 2020, Joseph Lewis Ward, loving husband and father of ten children, passed away at the age of 86.

Joe was born in Preston, Idaho on August 4, 1934 to Hyrum and Zaetell Ward. He served as a missionary in the Western Canada mission, where he met his sweetheart, Della Joy Atwood. Joe and Della were married in the Cardston Alberta Canada temple on January 21, 1957. Together, they raised seven sons, three daughters, and enjoyed 63 years of marriage. Joe worked in the cattle industry for most of his life. He had a passion for horses and supporting his children in their various activities. Most of all, Joe had a love for his family and connecting with other people.

Joe was preceded in death by his parents Hyrum and Zaetell Ward, a sister, Claurice Hatch, and a brother, Earl Ward. He is survived by his wife, Della, and their ten children, Kerry Ward (Jane) of American Falls, Idaho, Larry Ward (Trina) of Burley Idaho, Diane Shearer (Mitch) of Pocatello, Idaho, Brent Ward of Pocatello, Idaho, Allan Ward of Burley, Idaho, Wade Ward (Christy) of Preston, Idaho, Jodell Rupp (Craig) of Wellsville, Utah, Arland Ward (Jennifer) of Kennewick, Washington, Loralee Barrow (Brian) of St. George, Utah, and Ronnie Ward (Brett) of Preston, Idaho. Joe was a grandfather to 38 grandchildren and 24 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by two brothers and two sisters, Arlo (Lorraine) Ward of Ogden, Utah; Carol (Lyle) Henderson of Clifton, Idaho; Merlin (Helen) Ward of Plain City, Utah; Lucille (Larry) Wilkinson of Woods Cross, Utah; and by a sister-in-law, Anna Mae Ward of Clifton, Idaho.

A public drive-through viewing will be held on Thursday, October 8, 2020 from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at the Webb Funeral Home, 1005 South 800 East, Preston, Idaho. Attendees may offer their condolences while remaining in their vehicles.

Graveside services will be held on Friday, October 9, 2020 at 11:00 a.m at the Clifton, Idaho Cemetery. All are invited to attend and encouraged to either listen to the services from their vehicle or to gather on the cemetery lawn using social distancing. A sound system will be provided so everyone can hear. Please bring a lawn chair and umbrella as needed. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at webbmortuary.com



Published in Idaho State Journal on Oct. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
8
Viewing
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Webb Funeral Home -- public drive-through viewing
OCT
9
Funeral service
11:00 AM
PRIVATE -- Clifton, Idaho Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Webb Funeral Home
1005 South 8th East
Preston, ID 83263
(208) 852-0533
