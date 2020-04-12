|
Holding hands with his beloved wife Shirley, John Theodore Buchholtz Jr. joined his Heavenly Father in the early morning of March 30, 2020. John was born in Burlington, WI, on May 20, 1931, to John Sr. and Margarette.
John was raised in Vicksburg, MS, where he soon joined the U.S. Air Force after high school graduation. After servicing four years in the military, John moved back home and using his G.I. bill graduated with a teaching degree from Southern Mississippi University. After graduation, John taught one year of high school in Florida, then moved to Pocatello, ID. He taught one year at Pocatello High School, then transferred to Highland High School in Pocatello, where he taught Senior Government for 35 years in room 13. John had a passion for football. Though never a coach, he was a permanent fixture on the field, attending every high school game (home and away) for 35 years, where he earned the nickname "Coach."
A former student remembered him as funny, engaging and making learning fun, saying, "John was a favorite teacher at Highland."
John met and married the love of his life, "Shirley Sweetie" Shirley Youngblood Alspaugh in 1992. They enjoyed dinner and dancing with friends and traveling, eventually visiting 19 different countries. In 2003 they moved to Nampa, ID, to be close to his five stepsons. John was a loyal fan of the Oakland Raiders and spent many evenings watching football games with his stepsons.
John was preceded in death by his parents, a brother Jim and sister Hazel Ann. He is survived by his wife Shirley; stepsons Rick (Arlene) Youngblood, Rob Youngblood, Jeff Youngblood, Bill (Mary Ann) Youngblood and Chad (Sandy) Youngblood; five grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren; three nephews; and one niece.
John was kind, courteous, humble and thoughtful. A true southern gentleman loved by everyone who met him.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date at Calvary Chapel in Meridian. The service time and date will be posted upon available scheduling. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Highland High School Athletics, 1800 Bench Rd., Pocatello, ID 83201, in the name of Coach Buchholtz.
To offer condolences, go to www.relyeafuneralchapel.com.
Published in Idaho State Journal on Apr. 12, 2020